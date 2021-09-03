media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory invites you to enjoy a free performance by the Dan Moore Trio on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The trio features the formidable talents of vibraphonist Dan Moore, bassist Wesley Morgan, and drummer Rodrigo Villanueva. The group enjoys a unique chemistry that allows them to stretch the limits of the vibraphone trio with a shared artistic vision that is refreshing in today’s jazz scene. The trio is most at home coaxing creative improvisations out of familiar melodies that are the hallmarks of their performances.

To help protect public health, masks will be required and capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing.

As a soloist/leader, Dan Moore performs around the globe with appearances in North,Central, and South America, Asia, and Europe. He is a natural collaborator producing unique artistic projects with the help of many creative and talented friends.

Dan has appeared on more than 30 professional recordings — 15 as a leader or co-leader. He is an international performing artist for the Yamaha Corporation of America, a signature mallet artist for Innovative Percussion, and an artist for Sabian cymbals, Gon Bops Percussion, and Grover Pro Percussion.

He is a professor of music at The University of Iowa School of Music. In his spare time he enjoys writing, creating art, and cooking, but gardening, not so much.

Drummer and composer, Mr. Rodrigo Villanueva holds a bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas. He has played and/or recorded with several jazz, classical and pop artists from Mexico, Perú, Korea, Japan and the U.S. Among them are Eddie Gomez, Stefan Karlsson, Lynn Seaton, Fareed Haque, Ed Saindon, Clark Terry, Eddie Henderson, Jimmy Owens, Liam Teague, Rodolfo Sanchez, Lee Tomboulian, Hiro Morozumi, Jangeun Bae, Carlos Guedes, Takayoshi Yoshioka, Jon Anderson, Carlos Prieto, Roberto Limón, Sandra Kaye, Carla White, and the Mexican pop icons Lucero and Alejandro Fernandez.

As a composer, he has arranged and/or sequenced music for pop artists and has published several original compositions for jazz big band. As an educator Mr. Villanueva has taught drum-set courses, clinics and workshops at many institutions in Mexico, Peru, Korea, Japan and the U.S.

Wesley Morgan is a professional musician, educator, and composer in the Chicago area. An experienced performer on both the electric and double bass, he brings a high level of creativity, energy, and enthusiasm to every performance.

While growing up in Kansas, Wesley took an interest in music at an early age. After trying several instruments, he settled on the electric bass shortly after his 13th birthday and followed with the upright bass a year later. Currently, he resides near Chicago with his wife (and mixed media artist) Angela Morgan, where he maintains an active performance schedule, serves as an adjunct faculty member at Lewis University, and offers private music instruction.

Wesley enjoys many styles of music, and as a result has performed with a variety of groups spanning the musical spectrum.