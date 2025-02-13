× Expand Jeff Fasano Photography A close-up of Dan Navarro. Dan Navarro

media release: Dan Navarro's career started as a songwriter, most often with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated “We Belong”) The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, The Triplets, Dutch star Marco Borsato, and Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir. In the 1990s and 2000s, he and Eric recorded and toured as the acclaimed acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro until Eric’s retirement in 2009. Dan has transitioned smoothly into a busy solo career over the past decade, touring nationally almost constantly.

Dan's long awaited first true studio-recorded album, "Shed My Skin" was released in 2019 and was well worth the wait. Recorded and produced by Steve Postell it, of course, features Dan Navarro / vocals, guitar, percussion, Steve Postell / Guitars, Jon Ossman / upright bass, Brendan Buckley /drums, Peter Adams / piano, Phil Parlapiano / accordion, David Glaser / mandolin, Debra Dobkin / percussion.

Dan has a parallel career as a voice actor and singer, in films like The Playmobil Movie, Pirates of the Caribbean 5, The Book Of Life, Rio (on the Oscar®-nominated “Real In Rio”), Happy Feet, The Lorax, Ice Age (2 & 3) ; TV series Turbo Fast, Prison Break, Family Guy and American Dad; records with Neil Young, Andrea Bocelli, Luis Miguel, Jose Feliciano, Janiva Magness, and Jon Anderson of Yes; hit video games Fallout 4 and Uncharted 4, and hundreds of TV ads for Subaru, Shakey’s, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Honda, Nationwide and more. Most recently, Dan sang on six Lin-Manuel Miranda songs in the Disney Film ENCANTO and, in Feb 2022, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart.

Dan’s new album, "Horizon Line", released in August was produced by multiple Grammy®-winner Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Wilco, Dixie Chicks, & the first five Lowen&Navarro albums) in a dozen sessions in mid-2021 and a dozen more in spring 2022. “Horizon Line” is an album Dan has worked his entire career to make. Rich in sound, deft in its execution, deep in emotions worth singing about, Dan is focused on where he is going – to the next connection, the next stage, the next town, the next feeling, just beyond the “Horizon Line.”

“Some albums are beautiful little gems, every facet glimmering with dazzling light; the lyric’s shine, and the music shimmers, Horizon Line, Dan Navarro’s first album since 2019’s Shed My Skin, is one of those albums.” -No Depression (Harry Carrigan)

Dan has a 27-year-old son, is a known abuser of acoustic guitars and still thinks sleep is for babies.

“Circling the Drain” – Dan Navarro Dan Navarro shares life lessons well worth heeding, underscoring the music with an added embellishment. In effect, Navarro creates his own musical mantra, one that focuses on maintaining a positive perspective and overriding optimism. It leaves an indelible impression and elevates the emotional imprint overall. – LEE ZIMMERMAN for American Songwriter