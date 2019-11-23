press release: Illinois native Dan Phelps first got his start playing electric, Chicago-style blues until he happened upon a Son House album. Since then, Dan been specializing in his unique style of 1920s and 1930s style blues for well over three decades. He’s travelled with his resonator guitar and gruff vocals bringing his music to audiences all over. Dan has toured the US, UK, and Europe; recorded four critically-acclaimed CDs; and has performed frequently on radio and television shows both the US and abroad.