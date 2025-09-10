Dan Seavey: Confessions of a Great Lakes Pirate

media release: Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 7:30pm

Were there pirates on the Great Lakes? Join actor, musician and tall ships captain Tom Kastle for a look at the life and times of “Roaring” Dan Seavey, the Great Lakes most famous, and infamous, pirate. The staged reading will be followed by an Audience Talkback.

Runtime: 80 minutes including Audience Talkback

Since 2005, Four Seasons Theatre has produced over 65 shows and featured the work of thousands of Madison theatre artists – actors, singers, musicians, designers, directors, stage managers, and technicians – on stages across the city. In addition, FST presents over 20 outreach performances at libraries, senior centers, and schools each year and produces the Listening with Leckrone Podcast.

2025-2026 Season: "Making History" - a theater season that uncovers the power of history in every note and narrative Tickets for the 2025-2026 mainstage season go on sale September 20 through the Overture Center Box Office in person, online at overture.org, or by phone at (608) 258-4141. Learn more at fourseasonstheatre.com.