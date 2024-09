media release: W ere there pirates on the Great Lakes? Join actor, musician, and tall ships captain Tom Kastle for a look at the life and times of Dan Seavey, the Great Lakes most famous, and infamous, pirate who lived from the mid 1800s to the mid 1900s and became a seagoing legend. Directed by Francisco Torres. Stage manager/script supervisor Kierstyn Torres.

