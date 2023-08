7:30 pm on 10/12 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 10/13-14, Comedy on State. $45-$35.

media release: Dan Soder is a NYC based comedian and actor who’s best known as ‘Mafee’ on Showtime’s Billions.

Dan’s most recent comedy special, Son of a Gary, is currently streaming on HBOMax, along with The Standups on Netflix and Not Special on Comedy Central. Other credits include: Comedy Central’s Half Hour, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, and @midnight.