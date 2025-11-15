× Expand Jim McCambridge Dan Soder sitting in a sea of theater seats. Dan Soder

media release: Outback Presents - the leading independent, full service promoter of live entertainment in North America - announces comedian Dan Soder’s The Golden Retriever of Comedy Tour. The North American tour will begin in Los Angeles on September 25 at The United Theater On Broadway, making its way through the country, and reaching Vancouver, BC, before coming to a close on December 13 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Dan Soder is a stand-up comedian, actor, and radio personality known for his sharp wit and effortless storytelling. His latest projects are making major waves—his podcast, Soder, has been a huge success, and his recent YouTube special, Dan Soder: On The Road, has already racked up over 2.7 million views. He is currently developing the animated series Bar Kids with Dan St. Germain at FOX.

From 2015 to 2023, Dan co-hosted SiriusXM’s hit show The Bonfire alongside Big Jay Oakerson, building a loyal fan base with his quick humor and down-to-earth style. As an actor, he played Dudley "Mafee" on Showtime’s Billions for seven seasons and had memorable roles on Inside Amy Schumer and Paradise PD. His film credits include Trainwreck (2015) and Drunk Parents (2019).

His stand-up career speaks for itself. He made his mark with Not Special (Comedy Central, 2016), followed by a standout set on Netflix’s The Standups (2017). His 2019 HBO special, Son of a Gary, cemented his place as one of the sharpest voices in comedy today.