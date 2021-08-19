Dan Soder

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 8/19 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 8/20-21, Comedy on State. $25-$22.

media release: Dan Soder is a New York City based comedian and actor who’s best known as ‘Mafee’ on the hit series Billions on Showtime. Dan’s first HBO comedy special, Son of a Gary, premiered in December 2019 and is streaming now. His previous special, The Standups premiered on Netflix in 2017 and his first hour-long stand-up special, Not Special, premiered on Comedy Central in 2016. Other credits include: Comedy Central’s Half Hour, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, and @midnight. Dan also hosts Sirius XM’s The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson, every Monday through Thursday at 6PM ET on Comedy Central Radio.

