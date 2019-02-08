Dan Tedesco
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: High Noon Saloon presents: An Evening with Dan Tedesco Tom Petty "Wildflowers" Tribute + "Starin At A Green Light" 10-year Anniversary
Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM
This event is 18 and over
$10 ADV // $10 DOS
Iowa-based Alternative Folk artist Dan Tedesco presents this special double-feature. Two sets. Two full album performances. The first, Tom Petty’s masterpiece, “Wildflowers”, and the second, Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ At A Green Light”, which turns 10 years old in 2019.
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music