press release: High Noon Saloon presents: An Evening with Dan Tedesco Tom Petty "Wildflowers" Tribute + "Starin At A Green Light" 10-year Anniversary

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

This event is 18 and over

$10 ADV // $10 DOS

Iowa-based Alternative Folk artist Dan Tedesco presents this special double-feature. Two sets. Two full album performances. The first, Tom Petty’s masterpiece, “Wildflowers”, and the second, Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ At A Green Light”, which turns 10 years old in 2019.