Dan Wood & Kimberly Fisher

press release: The Free Congregation of Sauk County Presents: Guitarist Dan Wood & Pianist Kimberly Fisher performing selections of classical and contemporary music.

7 PM, Saturday, August 10, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St. Sauk City, WI 53583

Tickets: $10 at the door (Cash or check to FCSC please). Proceeds to performers and to Hall building projects.