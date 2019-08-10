Dan Wood & Kimberly Fisher

Park Hall, Sauk City 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53583

press release: The Free Congregation of Sauk County Presents: Guitarist Dan Wood & Pianist Kimberly Fisher performing selections of classical and contemporary music.

7 PM, Saturday, August 10, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St. Sauk City, WI  53583

Tickets: $10 at the door (Cash or check to FCSC please). Proceeds to performers and to Hall building projects.

608-643-3131
