Dana Perry (album release), Cruisin Round, Uncle JIM

media release: “Now & Again” ALBUM RELEASE SHOW!

Join me (Dana Perry) in celebrating the release of my new album! I’m playing with the full band – Jenna Joanis on drums, Dan Kennedy on bass, Kelly Hepper on harmonies, and special guest Matthew Lesniak on lead guitar. We’ll also have full sets from two of my absolute favorite Madison bands, Cruisin Round and Uncle Jim!

Gonna be a great time at Red Rooster, come hang out for a joyous night

5-8PM

$7 cover