Dana Perry (EP release), Two Trick Pony (EP release), Mo' Onions

media release: Award-winning “evo-folk” artist and community leader Dana Perry is set to release her highly anticipated 8th recording project, an EP titled The Spark, on March 20. Known for her “thumping guitar style and powerhouse vocals,” Perry continues her decades-long tradition of blending raw storytelling with a fierce, independent spirit.

Following the success of her previous award-winning albums, including Tunes on the Battlefield and Now & Again, The Spark represents a new threshold in Perry's “internal Journey” - a central theme in her music that explores personal evolution and navigating the inner workings of the mind and spirit. Recorded at Warm Glow Studios, the EP captures the grit and melody that have made her a stand-out sound in the Midwest music circuit.

“This album centers around themes of intense transformation, both internally and externally,” says Perry. “There's an invitation to surrender to the chaotic-yet-beautiful flow of it all – to trust and stand in our own power through these profound changes.”

Beyond the stage, Perry remains one of the most active figures in the Madison Music ecosystem. Her influence extends far beyond her discography:

• Executive Director of the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA)

• Music Coordinator at Cargo Coffee East, fostering local talent through curated Listening events

• Instructor and Mentor at Girls Rock Camp Madison, where she serves as a guitar instructor, band coach, and gear manager

After almost three years to the date since her last recording, The Spark will be available on Dana's Bandcamp page, and on select streaming platforms. Alongside local country band Two Trick Pony, who will also be releasing an EP, the “Double EP Release Show” is set for March 20 at Seminole Tap in Fitchburg, 7-10PM (opening set by Kelly Hepper & Mo'Onions).

About Dana Perry: Dana Perry is a Madison-based musician whose “evolutionary folk” sound is defined by a thumping, chunky guitar style and poignant, soulful lyrics. With a career spanning almost 20 years, Perry has released seven previous albums, and is a fixture in the Madison music community through her leadership in nonprofits and youth music mentorship