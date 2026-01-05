Dana Perry, Jeff Burkhart, JT Spartz

× Expand CAH Promotions JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow. JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow.

media release: Madison-based evo-folk artist Dana Perry has been making music passionately for 35 years, with over 20 years of focus on playing guitar and songwriting. A thumping guitar style, combined with poignant lyrics and powerhouse vocals; her music resonates with anyone who recognizes that we are all on our own Journey.

Jeff Burkhart is a songwriter and performer familiar to many Madison music fans. Hailing from small town Indiana, Jeff was fond of backroad adventures and bounced around in North Carolina for a couple years before landing in Madison. Here, he found musical collaborators in various bands playing locally and regionally at coffeeshops, barrooms, taverns, and outdoor festivals. His latest album, Just a Kid, was entirely self-recorded and released in April, 2022.

"Harmonious" host and organizer, JT Spartz, is the primary songwriter and lead hollerer for Madison-based roots-rockers Dogtown Hollow; expect to hear tunes from recent EP's "Rivers, Roads & Bridges" (2024) and "Watch Your Step!" (2025) as well as one or more from the Jim James & The Damn Shames catalog.