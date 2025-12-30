Dana Perry
The Stuffed Olive 351 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Dana Perry playing guitar.
Dana Perry
media release: Madison-based evo-folk artist Dana Perry has been making music passionately for over 35 years, with over 15 years of focus on playing guitar and songwriting. A thumping guitar style, combined with poignant lyrics and powerhouse vocals; her music resonates with anyone who recognizes that we are all on our own Journey.
