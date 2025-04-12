Danae Hayes

media release: Laughing does you good! So take care of yourself by joining comedian Danae Hays for a humor-filled evening as “ The First Time Tour ” comes to Capitol Theater on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at overture.org .

Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress and content creator, Danae Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting and music worlds. Her cast of zany southern characters and parody country music songs have pushed her to the top of the Spotify and Apple Music charts, earning her a cumulative following of 3.6M+ followers and nearly 2 billion views.

Hays' debut country/comedy single "Rode Hard" peaked at No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales and No. 34 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists.

Earlier this year, Hays wrapped her debut comedy tour, which sold out in minutes. The tour has been extended through the end of the year and transitioned to theaters.

True to her multi-hyphenate nature, Hays’ passion for acting landed her a role in "Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper" (which she just returned from filming in the spring of 2024) and "Summer Camp". Additionally, Hays has co-and guest-starred alongside many of the most notable names in entertainment, including Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Tanya Christiansen and Josh Peck.