Dance Around the World

media release: Join Ballroom Basics for Balance for an all ages dance event! Learn dances, then enjoy free dance --on your feet or on your seat! Waltz, Polka, American Tango, East Coast Swing, and Rumba. Tickets: Advance $15, Door $20. No partner or dance experience needed. Proceeds support new instructors and new classes, grow our fun curriculum, and help subsidize BB4B class fees for those who cannot pay.