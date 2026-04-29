Dance & Athletic Clothing Swap

media release: At IDC, we believe in community - on and off the dance floor. Join us for a dance & athletic attire clothing swap on Wednesday, May 13th from 6-7:15 pm. Bring what you no longer use; take what you need. Everyone with a piece to give or get are welcome (gender-inclusive).

Bring/hunt for shoes (all kinds), basics (solid tops, shorts, leotards), performance wear/costumes and athletic wear. Then stay afterwards for Guy Thorne's dance masterclass, ft live drumming.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1405860941348753/