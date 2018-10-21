press release: During the past few months, long-time activist Tracy Lewis has had two aha moments. First, that small money can make a big impact on upcoming elections. “If enough of us give even a dollar to key candidates across the country, election results can be affected,” she says. Next, that social media can be an obstacle in getting people out to campaign and vote. Lewis decided to “stop posting and do something.” The result is her third Dance for Democracy (previously for Obama and Feingold campaigns) . She promises this will not to be your usual stuffy fundraiser. Come kick up your heels on October 21 in support of Tony Evers!

Dance for Democracy: Elect Tony Evers

Sunday, October 21, 5:30-8 p.m., The Brink Lounge

Classic Funk, R&B, Soul, and Blues by Mad City Funk

Suggested donation $50, but all contributions are welcome. Former Representative Spencer Black has generously agreed to match every contribution dollar-for-dollar. For tickets and information, please visit www.tonyevers.com/ dancefordemocracy.

Cash bar. Raffle for professional dance lessons. Special Guest Tony Evers.