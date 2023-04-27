Kanopy Dance Company, 7 pm on 4/27, 7:30 pm on 4/28, 5 & 8 pm on 4/29 and 1 & 4 pm, 4/30. $40-$20.

media release: Colin Connor, an internationally renowned dancer, award-winning choreographer, and former artistic director of the Limón Dance Company, that is regarded as one of the world’s greatest - guest directs two of his celebrated works:“Recent Arrivals” and “Weather in the Room”, in Kanopy’s Dance Journeys. Connor describes his work as: "rooted in the mystery of how we live in our physical beings. It is an ongoing investigation of perception, both of dancers and audience, and based on how, in the end, all human experience is felt through the senses.” Critic Jennifer Dunham, writing for the New York Times, praised the clarity of intention in every movement of Connor’s riveting choreography as “a relief …to see movement treated as a sufficiently expressive medium."

“Recent Arrivals” is a beautiful and poignant reminder of the American immigrant story that links us all. It has been set on both ballet companies and modern ensembles. The work is for eight dancers and performed to a sound score and the first movement of Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony”.

In his cross-generational, “The Weather in the Room”, Connor choreographs humanity and in his words: “unveils the strength and fragility of a long-term relationship” and the shifting emotional landscape that surrounds an older couple, to be danced by Kanopy’s Co-artistic Directors Robert E. Cleary and Lisa Thurrell.

Six younger Kanopy Company dancers will illuminate and magnify the charged “weather” of the couple’s evolving bond. Expect a stunning and synergistic performance with both generations of dancers drawing dynamic strength and artistry from each other.