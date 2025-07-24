Dance Nation

media release: Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plot to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they will claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron’s raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.

Director Audrey Lauren Standish leads actors Blake Beam, Maya Buffomante, Ava Childs, Malika Dalikawa, Austin Demerath, Madison Gieryn, Megan McCary, Jameson Milhaupt, Amelie Rosenhagen, Jayda Smith, and AJ Stoffels.

Kristin Roling is the choreographer, assisted by Chloe Maier, Audrey Lauren Standish is the intimacy director, Thea Quick is the dramaturg, Juli Gessner is the scenic designer, Rebekah Jacobs is the costume designer, assisted by Arje Wilson, Aly Amidei is the hair and makeup designer, Megan Reilly is the lighting designer, assisted by Sophia Kaseno, Ryan Bertelson is the sound designer, Rob Wagner is the technical director, Isabel Osterhus is the props director, and Allison Kowalczyk is the stage manager, assisted by Allie Figueroa and Rachel Reichard.

Content Advisory: This production contains coarse language, depictions of self-harm, simulated masturbation and descriptions of masturbation, sex and sexual violence.

This production is made possible by support from the Anonymous Block Grant and the Brittingham Trust.

Performances will be held July 24-August 3 and September 11-21 in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison.

Ticket Prices:

$28 Adult

$23 Senior (62 +)

$23 UW Faculty/Staff (ID)

$10 UW Students and other College Students (ID)

$10 Children (K-12)

$17 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

