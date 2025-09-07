Dance Wisconsin Auditions

media release: Dance Wisconsin opens auditions to dancers ages 7 and up that are enrolled in at least one ballet class a week at their home school. Our upcoming auditions for The Nutcracker and our 2026 Spring ballet are September 7th, 2025 . The audition slots are as follows:

1:00-2:00pm: Ages 7-9

2:00-3:00pm: Ages 10-12 under 5’2”

3:00-4:15pm: Teen dancers over 5’2”

*This section will include pointe work starting around 3:45. Dancers are not required to do the pointe work portion of the audition.

4:15pm: Adults interested in joining the adult Party Scene cast as a Parent or Maid.

Register for auditions at: https://www.dancewisconsin.org/nutcracker-auditions