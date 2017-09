Dance Wisconsin Auditions

Nutcracker Ballet Auditions

Sunday, September 10, 2017 beginning at 1:00 pm and ending at 4:30 pm.

at our home studio Monona Academy of Dance 2605 South Stoughton Road Madison 53716

Visit www.dancewisconsin.com for specific details for your audition time.

Email dancewisocnsin@gmail.com with questions.

or call 608-221-4535

Ask for Artistic Director Jo Jean Retrum

Performance dates are December 16th and 17th at the Wisconsin Union Theater - Shannon Hall.