media release: Dance Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin’s pre-professional dance company, presents their annual New Works installation with this year’s production, Generations. Choreographers include local artists: Sarah Martin (Madison Ballet), Edward Salas (Kanopy Dance Theatre), Elise Jessup, Chelsey Bradley, and Megan Schimke. The young performers from the surrounding Madison area will present Generations at MYArts Center on Friday, September 26, at 7:00pm.

Generations travels through the music of the Greatest Generation, the Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z while pairing each with unexpected styles of dance. From comedic to introspective to calm and cool; each piece challenges the audience’s preconceived idea of each music genre and the generation that created it. This is an experience for the audience as well as the young performers as they tackle art from several decades before their time, to choreography commenting on their own generation.

Led by Artistic Director JoJean Retrum, Dance Wisconsin prides itself in educating high level athletes in the art of dance, as well as creating a nurturing environment for tomorrow’s leaders. Dance Wisconsin is a non-profit pre-professional dance company composed of dancers aged twelve through adult. The company has been a part of Regional Dance America’s MidStates Region for over thirty years and is Wisconsin’s only Honor Company within RDA.

Sponsored by the Lucie and Norman Arendt Foundation, RBC Wealth Foundation, North Central Utility of Wisconsin, LLC, and Kramer Madison. This project is also supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Further support by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of the Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. Tickets are on sale at www.dancewisconsin.org priced at $30 for adults (ages 18+), $20 for seniors (ages 65+), $10 for youth (17 and under) and $2 for lap seats (ages 0-2).