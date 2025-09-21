Dance Wisconsin Golf Outing

Join Dance Wisconsin, a 501(c)3 non-profit dance company, for a fun day of golf and support the art of dance in Southern Wisconsin. Your participation helps Dance Wisconsin create the highest caliber of productions geared toward entertaining, educating and enriching our diversified audience in this atmosphere of ever decreasing federal and local grant dollars to support the arts. Our most popular production is our yearly Nutcracker Ballet at the Wisconsin Union Theater. This outing is for fun!

All are welcome! The event kicks off at 9am at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Golfers receive breakfast, 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, range balls, lunch, a gift bag, prizes, and a great day! Contest and games will be available throughout the day.

Register on our website (click on sign-up): https://www.dancewisconsin.org/

7:30 AM Registration Opens - Gift Bag pick up.

9:00 AM Shotgun Start - 4 Person Scramble

1:00 PM Reception

1:30 PM Lunch, Raffle, Awards and Prizes