Dance Wisconsin

media release: This FREE performance is geared toward elementary and middle school aged children to introduce them to classical and contemporary ballet as well as the theater experience. One segment will feature Act III, Scene Two – Jardin Anime of Le Corsaire which takes place in a beautiful garden. It will also include an educational section on theater etiquette, a contemporary ballet dance and the book “Harrison Dwight Ballerina and Knight” written by Rachael MacFarlane as told through ballet, and a question and answer session with the dancers. The entire event should last 45-60 minutes.