press release:NEW WORKS -COLLABORATIONS - SATURDAY OCTOBER 6, 2018 7:30 PM Mitby Theater - 3550 Anderson ST - Madison College

Serving as Dance Wisconsin’s season opener, New Works highlights innovative original choreography while showcasing classic works too. Pieces premiering at this event have earned regional and national acclaim for choreography, lighting, and costuming. This year Dance Wisconsin welcomes special guest performers Milwaukee Ballet II.

