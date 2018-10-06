Dance Wisconsin

Madison College-Truax Campus, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:NEW WORKS -COLLABORATIONS - SATURDAY OCTOBER 6, 2018 7:30 PM Mitby Theater - 3550 Anderson ST - Madison College  

Serving as Dance Wisconsin’s season opener, New Works highlights innovative original choreography while showcasing classic works too. Pieces premiering at this event have earned regional and national acclaim for choreography, lighting, and costuming.  This year Dance Wisconsin welcomes special guest performers Milwaukee Ballet II.

Madison College-Truax Campus, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-221-4535
