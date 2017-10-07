press release: Dance Wisconsin presents an evening of New Works, “Portraits in Strength – Empowering Women”

On Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. the Dance Wisconsin Company will present nine pieces choreographed by eight women that are either current company members or graduates of the Dance Wisconsin Company. Their pieces range in theme from a young woman examining what it means to move forward to her next stage in life and how to incorporate the memories of her youth into these new experiences to dealing with an abyss filled with water. You will see a range of dancing styles from traditional tap with a modern twist, classical pointe, lyrical and contemporary. The closing piece includes the use of water.

Before diving in to the strength of women choreographers and their increasing presence, Dance Wisconsin will spend a moment celebrating the grace and strength classical ballet requires. An exert of Sleeping Beauty will be presented – Aurora’s Wedding. The MAD City Dancers will join Dance Wisconsin in presenting Aurora’s Wedding. The jeweled fairies will perform difficult variations as will the Lilac Fairy. The young female dancers carry this portion of the performance as we celebrate all that women dancers can do.

Tickets available through the Mitby Theater Box Office. This link is also available from the Dance Wisconsin websitehttp://www. dancewisconsin.com/upcoming- performances/ $10 youth, $20 Adults and $15 Senior