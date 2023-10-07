× Expand Nehamashots Three people on stage. Dance Wisconsin company members.

media release: Dance Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin’s pre-professional dance company, presents Sonder. The performance showcases eight choreographers and their original contemporary ballet works set on the company of young dancers from the surrounding Madison area. Sonder will be presented at Overture Center for the Arts, on Saturday, October 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 8, at 2 p.m.

Sonder, a professional level production, is based on the recently coined term by John Koenig for The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows. The word is defined as “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own”. Works range from speculation of a stranger’s story, to the intersections of three caregivers in different situations, to the absence of a main character in a story, and more.

Choreographers include Dance Wisconsin alumni, local emerging voices, and a guest artist from the Chicago area.

Led by Artistic Director, JoJean Retrum, Dance Wisconsin prides itself in educating high level athletes in the art of dance, as well as creating a nurturing environment for tomorrow’s leaders. Dance Wisconsin is a non-profit pre-professional dance company composed of dancers aged eleven through adult. The company has been a part of Regional Dance America’s MidStates Region for over thirty years and is Wisconsin’s only Honor Company within RDA.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Arts Board, the National Endowment of the Arts, Dane Arts, the Evjue Foundation Inc., the Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, RBC Foundation, and Kramer Madison. Tickets go on sale soon at Overture Center for the Arts starting at $35 for students and seniors and $37 for standard.