RSVP for Dances of Universal Peace

media release: We are thrilled to be leading this afternoon event at Olbrich Gardens!

The Dances of Universal Peace are a beautiful, meditative community practice that invites deep attunement to ourselves, one another, and the world, blending chant, live music, and evocative movement.

You are warmly invited into the circle, where you will be gently guided in song and movement that open the heart and awaken joy. In this practice, there are no performers, no audience, and no experience necessary; each dance is taught and guided.

All are welcome! If you are physically limited, we welcome you as you are, and we accommodate as needed.

Children ages 10-17 are invited to attend free with participating parent; one child per adult.

This is NOT a drop-in event. Please register by January 23, 2025.

Instructor: Robin Schnitzler & Michael Hopwood, Dance of Universal Peace with Robin & Michael

Register here: https://www.olbrich.org/calendar/peace-dances