Join Robin and Michael for an evening of connection, community, and enjoyment!

The Dances of Universal Peace (DUP) are a spiritual practice in motion; they draw from sacred phrases, scripture, and poetry of the world's many traditions. The Dances blend chant, live music, and evocative movement into a living experience of unity, peace, and connection. This taste of our true nature opens the possibility of a deep spiritual revolution within each person.

We will join together in a circle, hand in hand, symbolizing the love, unity, and interconnectedness of all people. The circle represents wholeness, equality, and harmony.

All are welcome! Come as you are. If you are physically limited, we welcome you as you are, and we accommodate you as needed. In this practice, there are no performers, no audience, and no experience necessary; as each dance is taught and guided.

Donations gratefully accepted.