Dances With DDeer (System of a Down tribute), Red Hot Chili Pickles (RCHP), The Regular Johns (Queens of the Stone Age), Falling Flat (Limp Bizkit)
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: FPC Live Presents:
Dances With DDeer - System of a Down tribute [Playing Toxicity in its entirety]
Red Hot Chili Pickles - Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute
The Regular Johns - Queens of the Stone Age tribute
Thursday September 1st
Doors 6:30pm | Show 7:30pm
$12 ADV $17 DOS
18+
