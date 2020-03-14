press release: UW-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance presents the perennial favorite, DanceScapes’ 20! Don’t miss out on this event full of eclectic contemporary dance. Performances take place March 14 and 15 at 2:00 p.m. and March 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Barnette Theater at the Greenhill Center of the Arts.

DanceScapes’ 20 is led by co-artistic directors Barbara Grubel, and Inclusive Excellence Fellow, Alfonso Cervera. The event gives students and faculty a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of their own choreography. Each performance features a variety of styles, so audiences are sure to find a dance that speaks to them. Dances are choreographed by faculty, students and guest artist Li Chiao-Ping who choreographed here n o w here in collaboration with Alfonso Cervera and Piper Morgan Hayes. Li Chiao-Ping was named by Dance Magazine as one of “25 to watch” and makes work for the stage, screen, and other individuals and organizations around the country.

When asked about DanceScapes’, Co-Artistic Director, Alfonso Cervera said the event brings, “new choreographed works from students and faculty, as a way to challenge what contemporary dance can be,” DanceScapes’ 20 includes, “dances that re-imagine dreams through movement, a playful and intricate Jazz routine, and even a Mexican American contemporary cumbia nightclub rhythm.” Cervera states, “Our students and faculty have worked hard to produce a show that will be memorable and unforgettable!”

Ticket prices are General Public -$16.50, Over 65 -$14.50, Under 18 - $11, and UW-W and U-Rock students - $6. Tickets are available by calling 262-472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box office: M-F 8:30am – 4:00 pm or purchase online at http://tickets.uww.edu/greenhill