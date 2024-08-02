media release: Dancing at Lughnasa, by Brian Friel. Directed by Brenda DeVita.

In the beautiful and desolate reaches of rural Ireland, a family leads a simple life. But beneath the fog of their poverty lies a kindling fire, exploding out in moments of music and heat and the frenzy that comes with long-denied want. A rich tapestry woven with the lives of five women, each overflowing with hope and resilience. Each thread vital to the strength of the whole. Immersive, poetic and devastating, with an incredible cast who can carry the weight of this family and send it floating like a kite on a chilled Celtic breeze. Running August 2 - September 27, Hill Theatre.

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Nate Burger, Maggie Cramer, Colleen Madden, Elizabeth Reese, James Ridge, Laura Rook, Marcus Truschinski