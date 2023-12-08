Dancing in the Dust

media release: Iran | 2003 | DCP | 100 min. | Farsi with English subtitles

Director: Asghar Farhadi; Cast: Yousef Khodaparast, Baran Kosari, Faramarz Gharibian

Shortly following their impulsive wedding, the naive, young Nazar is pressured by his family into divorcing his new wife, Reyhane, after rumors circulate of her mother's possible sex-work. Still deeply in love, he insists on paying back Reyhane's marriage dowry despite his insolvency. Nazar is soon on the run from creditors and finds himself hiding out in the desert where he insists on working with a taciturn snake hunter until he earns enough money to return to the city and make good on his mistakes. "Engrossing and eye-catching" (Variety), Farhadi's debut feature ultimately reveals itself to be a tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption.

