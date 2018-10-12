Dancing on the Ceiling
Li-Chiao Ping Dance & UW Dance Department
UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space 1050 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Darial Sneed
Dancer Heidi Latsky.
press release: Li Chiao-Ping Dance & UW-Madison Dance Department Present: Dancing on the Ceiling: Performances by women of a certain age.
A unique group of critically acclaimed female performers ages 50 and above, have joined together to create a rare evening of contemporary dance and physical theater.
Female Artists Include: Charlotte Adams, Beth Corning, Endalyn Taylor/Sara Hook, Simone Ferro/ Mauriah Kraker, Heidi Latsky, Li Chiao-Ping, Debra Loewen,
Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave., Margaret H'Doubler Theater
October 12 @ 8:00pm;October 13 @ 2:30pm
Each performance includes a post-performance talk back
$20 General Public; $15 Students/Seniors
608.265.ARTS