Dancing Queen (Abba tribute), Doo Wop Daddies

press release: Cheesy stuff. A red, white, and blue salute. “Game On” with Main-opoly. And that’s just intermission. Main Street Monroe is back with a top-notch lineup of talent for the 2021 Concerts on the Square Summer Block Party series starting on July 16.

Saturday, August 21: Bring your dancing shoes! Main Street is pulling out all the stops with a special afternoon-into-evening show on stage on the north side of the Historic Green County Courthouse. The lineup features three separate acts including polkas and accordions, doo wop, and Swedish disco tunes from an ABBA tribute band. On the side: fun and games for kids, dance with the Dairy Queens, and other tasty details still being worked out. Tentative start time is around 2 pm and the music won’t stop until nearly 10 PM.

Main Street Monroe’s Concert series is generously underwritten by Colony Brands. A variety of food booths will be available. All shows feature the new larger Main Street Beer Garden and second beer station, plus extended serving hours. Intermission entertainment and other activities are again funded through the John and Katie Baumann Inspiration Project.

For the latest updates follow Main Street Monroe, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram, and for more information about the series or Main Street Monroe, visit MainStreetMonroe.org.