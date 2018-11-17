Dancing the Museum

press release: What inspires you? This workshop, held in the Chazen Museum of Art, gives you an opportunity to create spontaneous, creative responses to the formal and expressive qualities of modern art. Includes an introduction to Laban movement theory (concepts such as time, space, weight, shape, and flow) and cycles of movement and reflection. Prerequisite: One year of prior movement experience (dance, yoga, theatre, etc.) or consent of the instructor.

HEIDI KRAUSE is a freelance artist, creative movement educator, performer, and choreographer. Formerly a soloist with Kanopy Dance Company, Krause's research on creativity and movement has taken her around the world. She is currently studying at the Laban-Bartenieff Institute of Movement Studies in New York.

$45.