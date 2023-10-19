media release: Art Exhibition: “Dancing with Devils: Latin American Masks Traditions”

Hillel Foundation, 611 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53703, August 24, 2023 - December 1, 2023

The exhibit can be accessed on the following dates/times: September 6-end of the semester: Sunday-Thursday | 10-10; Friday | 10-4

Curated by: Dr. Michelle Wibbelsman, Associate Professor at the Ohio State University and Director of the Kawsay Ukhunchay Andean and Amazonian Indigenous Art and Cultural Artifacts Research Collection at OSU.

Lecture: October 19, 2023 @ 6:00 pm “Diablos, Diablitos and Diabladas,” Hillel Foundation, Presented by Dr. Michelle Wibbelsman, Associate Professor of Latin American Indigenous Cultures, Ethnographic and Enthnomusicological Studies, Dept. of Spanish and Portuguese, The Ohio State University. Reception follows.

About the exhibit: In 2020 OSU alumnus Mark Gordon and Barton College entrusted the Center for Latin American Studies Program and the Kawsay Ukhunchay Andean and Amazonian Indigenous Art and Cultural Artifacts Research Collection at The Ohio State University, with a series of exquisite diablada masks from various Latin American countries. Masked festival traditions depicting devils in a variety of forms abound in Latin America. Student curators for the Andean and Amazonian Collection dedicated themselves to cleaning and repairing the masks in preparation for display.

Thank you to our sponsors: The Ohio State University’s Center for Latin American Studies, the UW Hillel Foundation, the Division of the Arts at UW-Madison, and the Department of Anthropology, UW-Madison.