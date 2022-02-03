media release: America’s favorite dance show is coming to Madison with “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022!”

Your favorite dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an ALL NEW SHOW, starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more to come!* Fans will see time-honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango – and everything in between. Join us for a theatrical dance show you can’t miss!

*lineup subject to change