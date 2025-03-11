Dancing with the Stars: Spinning, Slinging, and Swinging Across the Universe

media release: UW Space Place talk by UW-Madison astronomer Rachel McClure

Stars jiggle, they wiggle, they expand, they spin, they orbit, and they oscillate on their journey throughout the universe. Their motions tell us about the overall distribution of mass throughout individual galaxies and on vast scales and much more. From the surface of a star to the dynamics of stellar orbits and interacting galaxies, all the way to the expansion of the universe itself, we will explore the stellar dance that fills the cosmos.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.