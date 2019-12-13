Dane Arts Buy Local Pop-up

press release:DABL HOLIDAY POP UP MARKET, AC MARRIOTT, DOWNTOWN

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 5P-9P

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 11A-8PM

Join Dane Arts and Eno Vino Downtown in the lobby of the AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown for a holiday pop-up art show. Featured artists include Mark Weller, Christina Mark, Jennifer Peters, Megan Bloesch, Christy Grace, Julie Raasch and Issis Macias.

This event is free and open to the public. Dane Arts mission is engaging participation, connecting people, and inspiring expressive living in Dane County, Wisconsin. We hope you will join us by supporting Dane County Artists and find something special this holiday season!