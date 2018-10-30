RSVP for Dane Arts Calendar Reception

press release: Dane Arts will hold its 2019 Calendar Release and Artist Recognition of Reed Jones’ 2018 Poster Design Event Monday, November 5th, 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Madison Central Library located at 201 West Mifflin Street. Light appetizers will be provided, and registration is required. To RSVP, please email Davis.Grace@countyofdane.com by October 30.

The 2018 poster artist, Reed Jones, will speak about his current work and background. The 2019 Dane Arts Calendar will be available for public purchase, November 6.

Calendars can be picked up at the City County Building, room 421, M-F, 8am-4:30p and will be available at municipalities and businesses in the next coming weeks.

Revenues from calendar sales help in part to sustain its costs.

Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission-aka Dane Arts –is an agency within county government created in 1977 to encourage public participation in arts, culture and local history activities countywide.

Your calendar purchase helps to support the local artists selected to be in the calendar.

For more information, please visit our website at Danearts.com or call our office at 608-266-5915.