Dane Buy Local Biz Awards
BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join Dane Buy Local for the 5th Annual Local Biz Awards!
Recognizing and celebrating members for inspiration, involvement, achievement, and leadership in their neighborhoods, their communities, and Dane Buy Local!
Locally sourced food from Promega's chefs, drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and specialty pies and caramel apples for some after program dessert fun!
Enjoy the locally sourced gardens at Promega, a wine pull, raffle, local artists, music, exciting awards ceremony, after program dessert, and networking.
Exhibiting Artists Include:
Susan Mendenhall, JazzArt - Watercolor Wisdom www.jazzart.biz
Michael Anderson, Different by Design, www.facebook.com/
Julie Snyder, Metaleart Jewelry, http://www.
Julie Raasch, Aistheta | Hoverfly Studio, www.aisthetajewelry.
Rick Ross, Summit Art Studio, www.summitartstudio.
Demetra Saloutos, Saloutos Sculpture and Jewelry
Nominees Include:
Provisions & Potables--
Bloom Bake Shop
Rockhound Brewing Company
Rosie's Coffee Bar & Bakery
Banzo
Roman Candle
Glass Nickel Pizza (on Atwood)
NessAlla Kombucha
Ian's Pizza
Madison Originals
Chocolate Shoppe
Fisher King Winery
Sugar River Pizza Company
Beans ‘n’ Cream Coffeehouse
Home & Pet--
Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic
Avant Gardening & Landscaping
Brothers Main Appliance & TV
Chads Design Build
Coyle Carpet
Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center
Retail & Relaxation--
Anthology
Rose Cottage Florals
Little Luxuries
Fontana Sports Specialties
Ulla Eyewear
The Piano Gal Shop
J&J Craftworks
Sustainable Partner--
Madison No Fear Dentistry
The Ugly Apple
Home Savings Bank
Madison BCycle
Slipstream Group Inc
Community Forward Theater Company
REACH-A-Child
Project Home
Monona East Side Business Alliance
NAMI Dane County
Northside Planning Council
Business Expert--
SVA
Monona Bank
Boardman & Clark LLP
SCORE
WWBIC
Summit Credit Union
Evolution Financial LLC
Family Wellbeing--
Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin
Dane County Regional Airport
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
Willy Street Co-op
Union Cab of Madison Cooperative
Tech & Media--
Strategic Brand Marketing
Isthmus Publishing
Strategic Partners
Mid-West Family Broadcasting
City of Madison Metro Transit
Local Legacy--
Metcalfe's Market
Klein’s Floral & Greenhouse
Dane County Humane Society
Body & Soul--
Boulders Climbing Gym
The Healthy Place
Kicks Unlimited
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Agora Fitchburg
Sol Escape Healing Arts