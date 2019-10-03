Dane Buy Local Biz Awards

press release: Join Dane Buy Local for the 5th Annual Local Biz Awards!

Recognizing and celebrating members for inspiration, involvement, achievement, and leadership in their neighborhoods, their communities, and Dane Buy Local!

Locally sourced food from Promega's chefs, drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and specialty pies and caramel apples for some after program dessert fun!

Enjoy the locally sourced gardens at Promega, a wine pull, raffle, local artists, music, exciting awards ceremony, after program dessert, and networking.

Exhibiting Artists Include:

Susan Mendenhall, JazzArt - Watercolor Wisdom www.jazzart.biz

Michael Anderson, Different by Design, www.facebook.com/ differenttoday

Julie Snyder, Metaleart Jewelry, http://www. metalearthjewelry.com

Julie Raasch, Aistheta | Hoverfly Studio, www.aisthetajewelry. com

Rick Ross, Summit Art Studio, www.summitartstudio. com/

Demetra Saloutos, Saloutos Sculpture and Jewelry

Nominees Include:

Provisions & Potables--

Bloom Bake Shop

Rockhound Brewing Company

Rosie's Coffee Bar & Bakery

Banzo

Roman Candle

Glass Nickel Pizza (on Atwood)

NessAlla Kombucha

Ian's Pizza

Madison Originals

Chocolate Shoppe

Fisher King Winery

Sugar River Pizza Company

Beans ‘n’ Cream Coffeehouse

Home & Pet--

Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Avant Gardening & Landscaping

Brothers Main Appliance & TV

Chads Design Build

Coyle Carpet

Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center

Retail & Relaxation--

Anthology

Rose Cottage Florals

Little Luxuries

Fontana Sports Specialties

Ulla Eyewear

The Piano Gal Shop

J&J Craftworks

Sustainable Partner--

Madison No Fear Dentistry

The Ugly Apple

Home Savings Bank

Madison BCycle

Slipstream Group Inc

Community Forward Theater Company

REACH-A-Child

Project Home

Monona East Side Business Alliance

NAMI Dane County

Northside Planning Council

Business Expert--

SVA

Monona Bank

Boardman & Clark LLP

SCORE

WWBIC

Summit Credit Union

Evolution Financial LLC

Family Wellbeing--

Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin

Dane County Regional Airport

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy

Willy Street Co-op

Union Cab of Madison Cooperative

Tech & Media--

Strategic Brand Marketing

Isthmus Publishing

Strategic Partners

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

City of Madison Metro Transit

Local Legacy--

Metcalfe's Market

Klein’s Floral & Greenhouse

Dane County Humane Society

Body & Soul--

Boulders Climbing Gym

The Healthy Place

Kicks Unlimited

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Agora Fitchburg

Sol Escape Healing Arts