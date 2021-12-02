Dane Buy Local Holiday Auction

media release: This auction helps promote the local business community and provides gift certificates and gifts just in time for the holidays. Small businesses need our help again this holiday season. Please bid to support multiple businesses. This also helps Dane Buy Local to be able to help promote more small businesses when they need it the most. Your support is appreciated!

Great for holiday gifts, and it's easy to participate! Please email lauri.danebuylocal@ gmail.com if you have any questions. ﻿All gift certificates unaccompanied by a gift certificate will be mailed before Dec. 15. Thank you in advance for your participation and support!

Please share the auction link on social media and tell all of your friends! https://www.32auctions.com/ SupportHolidayAuction2021