media release: Comedy trailblazer and actor, Dane Cook, is known for his legendary stand-up comedy specials, unparalleled stage presence, and outrageous observational humor. Having had his catalog of content streamed over a billion times worldwide Cook is in a league of his own. He has released a number of record-breaking comedy specials including “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident,” “Harmful if Swallowed,” “Retaliation,” “Tourgasm,” and “Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden.” In addition to stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in movies such as “Mr. Brooks,""My Best Friend’s Girl,""Dan in Real Life,""Employee of the Month,""Good Luck Chuck,""Waiting...” and more. He was the second comedian to ever sell out multiple shows at Madison Square Garden. In October 2022, Cook released his latest comedy special, “Above It All,” which quickly soared to the top of the comedy album charts. “Above It All,” for which Cook reteamed with famed director, Marty Callner, debuted with an unforgettable premiere event at the World Famous TCL Chinese Theatre. Most recently, Cook announced that he has partnered with Super Channel to produce a documentary on his life titled, “Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story.” He is also about to announce a massive 2024 tour which can be found on DaneCook.com. Cook, originally from Arlington, Massachusetts, currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Kelsi Taylor and their two dogs Chopper and Ripley.