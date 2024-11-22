media release: Notice is hereby given that the Dane County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Unit will hold a public hearing on the item listed on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 12:00pm. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format at the ADRC office, 2865 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI. All persons wishing to speak on the agenda item must pre-register for the meeting. In order to register, please go to https:/dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and select Area Agency on Aging Board meeting. Follow the directions on the agenda to register online. You may also call 608-261- 9930 and provide your name, 10-digit phone number, email address and your request to register for this public hearing. Online registration will be taken up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting. If you would like to attend the meeting remotely and not speak, the meeting can be accessed by calling 1-833-548-0276 and entering access code: 947 1883 7940.

The purpose of the public hearing is to provide an opportunity for citizens of Dane County to hear about Dane County AAA’s draft Aging Plan and provide input/comments during the public comment period. A draft of the 2025-2027 Dane County Aging Plan will be available after the public hearing for examination by calling (608) 261-9930 to schedule an appointment for pickup or at https://dcdhs.com/Aging-Plan-Development . Public comment period will be open from November 22, 2024-December 6, 2024. Input received by members of the public at the hearing and during the public comment period shall be considered in the development of the final draft of this plan. The final draft will be presented for approval at the Dane County Area Agency on Aging Board meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024 at 3:45 pm via Zoom.

Written comments may be mailed to the Dane County Area Agency on Aging, 2865 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704, Attn: Sridevi Mohan or emailed to Mohan.Sridevi2@danecounty.gov during the public comment period.

This is a hybrid meeting of the AAA Board.

IN PERSON: Any members of the public wishing to register to speak on/support/oppose an agenda item can register in person at the meeting using paper registration forms. IT IS HIGHLY ENCOURAGED TO REGISTER VIA THE ZOOM LINK EVEN IF YOU PLAN ON ATTENDING IN PERSON. In person registrations to provide public comment will be accepted through the meeting.

VIRTUALLY: Any members of the public wishing to register to speak on/support/oppose an agenda item virtually MUST REGISTER USING THE ZOOM LINK (even if you plan to attend using your phone). Virtual registrations to provide public comment will be accepted until 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting. In order to testify (provide public comment) virtually, you must be in attendance at the meeting via Zoom or phone, you will then either be unmuted or promoted to a panelist and provided time to speak to the body.