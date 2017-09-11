press release:

The Dane County Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee is seeking public input on the vision for the future redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.

After completion of a market study earlier in the year, the County has worked with the local planning firm, Vandewalle & Associates, to complete a vision for the future of the 164 AEC campus. The consultants will make a presentation Monday at 5:30 at the City County Building, followed by public comment and a committee vote on next steps.

WHO: Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee

WHAT: Public Input on the Vision for the Alliant Energy Center

WHERE: City-County Building –Room 354

210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

WHEN: 5:30 PM, Monday, September 11