Dane County Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee

City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

The Dane County Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee is seeking public input on the vision for the future redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center. 

After completion of a market study earlier in the year, the County has worked with the local planning firm, Vandewalle & Associates, to complete a vision for the future of the 164 AEC campus.  The consultants  will make a presentation Monday at 5:30 at the City County Building, followed by public comment and a committee vote on next steps.

WHO:                  Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee

WHAT:                 Public Input on the Vision for the Alliant Energy Center

WHERE:              City-County Building –Room 354

                             210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

WHEN:                5:30 PM, Monday, September 11

