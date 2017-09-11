Dane County Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee
City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
The Dane County Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee is seeking public input on the vision for the future redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.
After completion of a market study earlier in the year, the County has worked with the local planning firm, Vandewalle & Associates, to complete a vision for the future of the 164 AEC campus. The consultants will make a presentation Monday at 5:30 at the City County Building, followed by public comment and a committee vote on next steps.
WHO: Alliant Energy Center Comprehensive Master Plan Oversight Committee
WHAT: Public Input on the Vision for the Alliant Energy Center
WHERE: City-County Building –Room 354
210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
WHEN: 5:30 PM, Monday, September 11