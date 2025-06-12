media release: On Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Dane County Board of Supervisors will introduce two resolutions recognizing Pride Month and Juneteenth during its regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting will take place at the Alliant Energy Center as part of County Board Chair Patrick Miles’ initiative to hold select board meetings throughout Dane County to highlight ongoing projects and initiatives.

The following special matter resolutions will be introduced:

I. 2025 RES-041 Recognizing June 2025 as LGBTQI+ Pride Month

II. 2025 RES-042 Recognizing Juneteenth on June 19, 2025, in Dane County

The meeting will also feature a presentation from participants in the Dane County Youth Governance Program (YGP). Students will share their “Sustainability Safari” project and reflect on their experiences in the program.

Dane County Board meetings are open to the public and conducted in a hybrid format. Instructions for streaming via Zoom are available in the posted agenda.

The full meeting agenda is available at: https://dane.legistar.com/ View.ashx?M=A&ID=1250230&GUID= F490C4FE-2EFD-4EA1-B80C- D76DEA9F59B1