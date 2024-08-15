Meeting, usually first/third Thursdays, Room 201. Current meeting dates can be found here.

media release: The upcoming Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at Schumacher Farm Park on August 15th at 7:00 PM, rain or shine. In each of the last few years, the County Board has held an off-site meeting during the summer to highlight county facilities and parks.

Schumacher Farm Park is located at 5682 State Highway 19, Waunakee. The park features an on-site museum that aims to educate visitors on the lives and practices of Wisconsin farmers during the early 20th century. In addition to its wealth of information on rural history, the park also offers hiking, snowshoeing, picnicking, gardening, and various community events.

At 6:30 PM, Dane County Parks staff will give a brief presentation on the county park system, including Schumacher Farm Park, and upcoming and current Dane County Parks initiatives, including those related to increasing access and equity at Dane County parks.

“We are very fortunate to have access to such a wide array of recreational opportunities like those at Schumacher Farm Park. I hope Dane County residents and visitors will take advantage of the beautiful scenery and the many outdoor activities provided by Dane County Parks as we enter the last full month of summer,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles.

Members of the public are welcome to attend in person, as an online option will not be available at the park. A recording of the meeting will be available in the days following the meeting.

Visit https://www.danecountyparks. com/HistoricalCulturalSite/ SchumacherFarmParkHistoricSite for information on Schumacher Farm Park. The agenda for the meeting will be available by August 9 and can be found at https://dane.legistar.com/ Calendar.aspx .