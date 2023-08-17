Meeting, usually first/third Thursdays, Room 201. Current meeting dates can be found here.

media release: The August 17, 2023 Dane County Board of Supervisors 7:00pm meeting will be held at Indian Lake County Park in the park shelter. The meeting will be held rain or shine. Prior to the pandemic, the County Board has met once during the summer in an off-site meeting to showcase county facilities and parks.

Indian Lake County Park is located at 8183 State Highway 19, Cross Plains, WI. The park is one of the largest county parks at 791 acres offering a wide variety of activities including but not limited to a dog park, fishing, hiking, playground, and picnic area. More information about the park can be found here: https://www.danecountyparks. com/park/IndianLake

“We are extremely fortunate in Dane County to have beautiful county parks that offer a range of activities. I encourage everyone to visit one of the parks, and enjoy the fresh air, beautiful scenery, and amenities available,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles.

Dane County has 25 recreation areas (including 8 dog parks), 20 wildlife areas, 14 natural resource areas, 4 historical or cultural sites, 2 forests, over 100 miles of trails, over 3,000 acres of conservation and streambank easements, 5 campgrounds and multiple adult and youth group camping sites, as well as the Lussier Family Heritage Center. More information on Dane County Parks can be found here: https://www.danecountyparks. com/

The August 17 meeting will be held fully in person and a virtual option will not be available. The agenda for the meeting is available here: https://dane.legistar.com/ View.ashx?M=A&ID=1066996&GUID= 2D3257A2-4885-475E-94DF- 2054CDABAD6C A recording of the meeting will be available in the days following the meeting.